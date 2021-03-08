-
Updated: Jan. 14, 2021. 12:10 p.m.Hillsborough is the first North Carolina municipality to pass an ordinance to protect its LGBTQ residents from…
A three-and-a-half-year ban on new local ordinances aimed at protecting LGBT rights in North Carolina expired Tuesday, prompting gay rights groups to urge…
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Thursday that he won't try to recapture his old office in 2020, but will continue to consider a U.S.…
A federal judge approved a legal settlement Tuesday affirming transgender people's right to use restrooms matching their gender identity in many North…
Democrats in the state legislature have filed a slate of bills that civil rights advocates are calling historic.The bills have no Republican sponsors, and…
Opposition lawmakers urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday to reconsider his ban on New York state-funded travel to North Carolina, so a group of state…
The Human Rights Campaign recently ranked more than 500 U.S. cities for how inclusive they are to LGBTQ people, and Greensboro took the top ranking in…
Updated 4:20 p.m. A federal judge said Monday he was "at a loss" to understand how transgender North Carolinians are being harmed by a compromise law that…
Candis Cox was working as a representative with American Airlines at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport when she was thrust into the role of…
