Just one day after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, many questions remain.

Thus far, investigators have confirmed that on Sunday morning, alleged shooter Omar Mateen attacked a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. According to reports, Mateen pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call during the attack but no direct link has been confirmed between him and the terrorist group.

Ripples of this mass shooting have been felt throughout the nation, and individuals from both the Muslim-American and LGBTQ communities in North Carolina are responding to the varied implications of this attack.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Tabor Winstead, a former employee of Pulse, the attacked Orlando club, and WUNC Reporter Jorge Valencia.

North Carolina Residents React To Orlando Shooting Tabor Winstead, a former employee of Pulse, talks about his reaction to news of the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub where he once worked. Listen • 0:28

Judge also talks about the LGBTQ community response with Helena Cragg, the chair of the LGBTQ Center of Durham. She discusses terrorism and responses from the Muslim-American community with Omid Safi, the director of the Islamic Studies Center at Duke University, and Charles Kurzman, the co-director of the Carolina Center for the Study of the Middle East and Muslim Civilizations.

Judge ends the conversation discussing criminal justice and gun regulations with Geoff Bennett, senior Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News and Chris Herring, professor of criminal justice at North Carolina Central University.

Several organizations are holding vigils this week: