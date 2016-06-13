Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina Residents React To Orlando Shooting

Ryan Gibson of Raleigh is among the hundreds of people who filled a parking lot outside of the gay night club Legends in downtown Raleigh to support the victims of the Orlando shooting.
Jorge Valencia
Tabor Winstead, left, a former employee of Pulse, the gay club in Orlando where 49 people died in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016.
Photo courtesy of Tabor Winstead
Inside Pulse, the gay club in Orlando where 49 died in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016.
Photo courtesy of Tabor Winstead
Inside Pulse, the gay club in Orlando where 49 died in a mass shooting on June 12, 2016.
Photo courtesy of Tabor Winstead

Just one day after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, many questions remain.

Thus far, investigators have confirmed that on Sunday morning, alleged shooter Omar Mateen attacked a popular gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. According to reports, Mateen pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call during the attack but no direct link has been confirmed between him and the terrorist group.

Ripples of this mass shooting have been felt throughout the nation, and individuals from both the Muslim-American and LGBTQ communities in North Carolina are responding to the varied implications of this attack.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Tabor Winstead, a former employee of Pulse, the attacked Orlando club, and WUNC Reporter Jorge Valencia.

Judge also talks about the LGBTQ community response with Helena Cragg, the chair of the LGBTQ Center of Durham. She discusses terrorism and responses from the Muslim-American community with Omid Safi, the director of the Islamic Studies Center at Duke University, and Charles Kurzman, the co-director of the Carolina Center for the Study of the Middle East and Muslim Civilizations.

Judge ends the conversation discussing criminal justice and gun regulations with Geoff Bennett, senior Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News and Chris Herring, professor of criminal justice at North Carolina Central University.

Several organizations are holding vigils this week:

  • Interfaith and community candlelight vigil, By Triangle Community of Raleigh, Community Peace Project and Islamic Association of Cary, Monday, 7:45 pm, 1076 W. Chatham St. Cary, NC 27511 (Contact Phone: 630-335-2846)
  • Candlelight / prayer vigil, Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, Monday, 7:00 pm, 1801 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27605, Imam Abdullah Antepli from Duke University and Rabbi Larry Bach from Durham will speak.
  • Vigilia por las victimas del club Pulse/Vigil for the Victims of Pulse nightclub, by LGBTQ Center of Durham, Tuesday, 8:00 pm, the bar, 711 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, NC 27701.

