-
The listing describes the Proud Boys as a violent neofascist organization whose members "espouse misogynistic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and/or white supremacist ideologies."
-
Rampant school shootings, mail bomb threats and a massacre at a synagogue give the impression that Americans are angry. And a quick flick through the news…
-
Rampant school shootings, mail bomb threats and a massacre at a synagogue give the impression that Americans are angry. And a quick flick through the news…
-
A new study from psychologists at North Carolina State University suggests that counter-terrorism experts miss an important piece of the puzzle when they…
-
President Trump has expanded a travel ban on mostly Muslim-majority countries for national security reasons. But N.C. State University psychologists say…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill is waiting for the federal government to release money awarded by the Obama Administration. Nobody is sure if it will ever come.In…
-
Concert-goers at the PNC Arena in Raleigh may notice new security measures starting this week: the arena will begin using canine units to detect potential…
-
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles began offering "REAL ID" identification cards Monday.The identification cards are alternatives to standard…
-
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the…
-
This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the…