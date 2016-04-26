NC Voter ID Upheld, Budget Priorities Revealed, And HB2 Controversy Continues At Legislature Opening

A federal district court judge upheld North Carolina's voter identification measures in a 485 page decision issued yesterday.

Judge Thomas Schroeder found that the photo identification law, elimination of same day registration and out of precinct balloting did not disproportionately burden minority voters.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii about the decision.

Meanwhile, Governor McCrory unveiled his proposed budget plan. Stasio talks with the governor's budget director, Andrew Heath, about the $22 billion proposal.

And lawmakers return to Raleigh for the opening of the legislature's short session. Politicians were met by protestors on both sides of the HB2 debate. Capitol police made 54 arrests.