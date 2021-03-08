-
NC Voter ID Upheld, Budget Priorities Revealed, And HB2 Controversy Continues At Legislature OpeningA federal district court judge upheld North Carolina's voter identification measures in a 485 page decision issued yesterday.Judge Thomas Schroeder found…
-
NC Voter ID Upheld, Budget Priorities Revealed, And HB2 Controversy Continues At Legislature OpeningA federal district court judge upheld North Carolina's voter identification measures in a 485 page decision issued yesterday.Judge Thomas Schroeder found…
-
With just three weeks until the Iowa Caucuses, Presidential candidates are hop-scotching across the United States making their political pitch. Donald…
-
They’ve been called a deal breaker, a necessary evil, and largely useless.Lawmakers are debating the role of economic incentives. Growing the economy is a…