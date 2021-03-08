-
NC Voter ID Upheld, Budget Priorities Revealed, And HB2 Controversy Continues At Legislature OpeningA federal district court judge upheld North Carolina's voter identification measures in a 485 page decision issued yesterday.Judge Thomas Schroeder found…
-
-
Film and television production companies in North Carolina currently receive tax refunds of 25 percent if they spend $250,000 or more. The incentives…
-
-
Moral Monday protests resume as the General Assembly's short session continues. Protestors visit individual lawmakers today to lobby for Medicaid…
-
-
The North Carolina Senate has tentatively passed a sweeping, 62-page bill that would make several changes to state regulations.The proposal includes…
-
Governor Pat McCrory released his $21 billion budget on Wednesday, setting aside $262.9 million for teacher raises and state employees. The governor and…
-
Lawmakers got off to a running start today as they began this summer's short legislative session.Jessica Jones: It was a busy day at the General Assembly…
-
State lawmakers will return to Raleigh tomorrow to take up budget issues and other controversial measures.Jessica Jones: The biggest item of business for…