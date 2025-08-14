Hotline TNT are fully formed on their latest record Raspberry Moon

After the success of 2023's "Cartwheel," the New York based Hotline TNT are back with "Raspberry Moon," a new record that sees the band expanding their sound and is also continuing to build their reputation as one of the most exciting live acts going today.

While "Raspberry Moon" is the third record from Hotline TNT, it's notably the first that was recorded as a full band. "I always wanted Hotline TNT to be a band," Founding member Will Anderson said. "It was only a solo project because in the past when I was in the recording phase we just didn't have a full time lineup solidified. The stars aligned this time around and everyone was ready to go, so we all got into the room together and made this album."

"Raspberry Moon" was produced by multi-instrumentalist Amos Pitsch and mixed by Alex Farrar at Asheville's Drop of Sun Studios. It's out now on Jack White's Third Man Records label.

The band is on an extensive tour now that includes a stop at the Cat's Cradle Back Room on August 15. Will Anderson recently caught up with WUNC music reporter Brian Burns ahead of the show to talk about the new record and also his North Carolina connections.

You worked with producer Amos Pitsch on this record. Tell me a bit about that experience and what he brought to the table.

Yeah, Amos is incredible. He is somebody that I had looked up to for a long time. I'm originally from Wisconsin, where he is also from and still lives. We had kind of been circling each other in the DIY and alternative underground music scene for many years, but we never really formed a friendship, just because I kind of got into the music scene after I left Wisconsin.

But anyway, I wrote him a letter because I had listened to some other records he had been producing recently, and said, "Hey, it's Will from Hotline TNT wondering if you'd ever be interested in producing a record for us." And he called me and said, "Yeah, I'm into the idea," and that was how it kind of kicked off.

Third Man Records Album cover for Hotline TNT's "Rasberry Moon"

When we got there, it was a really smooth and productive relationship. Right off the bat it was very easy to work with him.

I know you also worked with Alex Farrar at Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville. Tell me a little bit about that experience.

Alex also worked on our last record, "Cartwheel," and that was all remote. This time I actually went to the studio and worked with him for two days. It was basically like the mem with Young Thug and Lil Durk where they're in the studio looking really locked in. We were both kind of throwing stuff at the wall, and Alex definitely made us sound even better. He's one of the most in-demand guys right now so it was an honor to work with him again.

Speaking of North Carolina connections, I know you grew up near Brad and Phil Cook in Wisconsin.

Yeah, I grew up in a house right next to them. They were my babysitters and also mentors. Phil was my piano teacher. They're about 10 years older than me but were a big part of my musical upbringing.

This is your second record for Jack White's Third Man label. Tell me a little bit about how that relationship formed and what it's been like working with them.

We met Third Man through another band called Island of Love. They were a short-lived London based band that were also signed to Third Man. On our first ever trip across the pond, we played a handful of shows with them and some people at Third Man's London offices came to the show and really liked what we were doing. Over the next year of two, the buzz started to grow and someone there reached out saying they wanted to work with us. We love working with Third Man. I can't think of a better fit for an independent, free-spirited rock band like us.

It seems like Hotline TNT has been touring constantly lately. What do you like to seek out when you're on the road?

Oh, you know, we're kind of the classic indie rock guys. We do a lot of thrift stores, a lot of record stores. I'm not a coffee guy at all. I've never drunk a cup in my life. But the rest of the band always tries to get a fancy cup of coffee pretty much every morning.

I have a new interest in mini golf. We're also pretty into roller coasters, so anytime we have a day off and there's a park nearby we try to hit that up.

What's your all time favorite roller coaster?

For me, I have a nostalgia for a coaster called Wild Thing, which is in Minnesota at a park called Valleyfair. I haven't been in years, but when I was growing up that one meant a lot to me.