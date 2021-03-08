-
A federal judge wrongly blocked North Carolina's latest photo voter identification law, an appeals court ruled Wednesday, deciding she erred when…
North Carolina Republican legislators insisted that a photo ID provision be included in order to pass a badly needed bill to adjust some election laws...
A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request by Republican lawmakers for its full cadre of judges to rehear a challenge over implementing…
North Carolina’s photo ID law has suffered a second setback.A state appellate court issued a ruling today that blocked North Carolina’s photo ID law…
North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote…
The State Board of Elections has told county boards to stop issuing voter ID cards immediately.This comes after a federal judge issued an order blocking…
A judge put North Carolina's requirement that voters show photo ID on hold for now. Duke Energy agreed to excavate millions of tons residue from burning…
Updated on 12/27/19: A federal court is expected to issue an order next week to block a new North Carolina voter ID law from going into effect for the…
Students and employees at all University of North Carolina system campuses will be able to use their school identification cards for the state's voter ID…
North Carolina students face a new roadblock when it comes to participating in the next U.S. election. Most of the state’s public universities have until…