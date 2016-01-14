Bringing The World Home To You

Let’s All Be Free

In the experimental film 'From Here' dancers represent indigenous people taken away from their homeland. It's one of many films exploring the concept of freedom featured in the 'Let's All Be Free NC' film festival this Saturday.
Attendees at Let's All Be Free Festival 2015
Panel moderator Collin Rustin enjoys a drink at the Closing Night party at Let's All Be Free Festival 2013.

Tariq Nasir grew up in an environment where he thought often about the meaning of freedom. He was born in New York, spent his early years in Palestine, and fled to Jordan with his family during the 1967 war. 

He vividly remembers crossing the border to visit his grandparents in Jerusalem and how differently his family was treated when they used their Jordanian passports instead of their American passports. As an adult, Nasir began to notice that while much of political rhetoric around international conflict centers on the idea that “we all need to be free,” nobody agrees on what freedom means.

All of this inspired him to create the “Let’s All Be Free” project: a cross-platform initiative that explores what freedom means to individuals around the planet. 

The project launched three film festivals in London and this weekend, it will launch an event in Durham featuring a panel discussion and screenings of short fiction, documentary and expressions films. “Let’s All Be Free Film Festival NC” takes place at Full Frame Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tariq Nasir about his life story and desire to discuss the varied definitions and implications of the term, “freedom.”

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
