Full Frame theater

The bedrock of American democracy is the right of every citizen to vote. But exercising that right can sometimes prove complicated. During the 2016…
When Forrest Fenn was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decided to give away some of his wealth in an unconventional way. Fenn is a collector, and he…
For some, silence is defined as the absence of sound. But a new documentary film, "https://vimeo.com/153448833" target="_blank">In Pursuit of Silence,"…
Tariq Nasir grew up in an environment where he thought often about the meaning of freedom. He was born in New York, spent his early years in Palestine,…
Artist David Beck carves, sculpts, paints and creates playful and imaginative creatures from dragonflies to elephants. Much of his art is miniature, in…
