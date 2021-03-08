-
How does a documentary change when the director becomes the subject? Filmmaker Daphne McWilliams explored this in her directorial debut “In A Perfect…
The 2017 season of the podcast “Scene on Radio” from the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University received a Peabody Award nomination for its…
Serpent handling is a religious practice where individuals hold and wear poisonous snakes during worship services to prove their faith in God.It is based…
Listening to audio is something we often do alone, whether it is in the car on the way to or from work or through a set of earbuds during an evening run.…
Lawyer and environmentalist Danielle Purifoy and artist Torkwase Dyson loaded up art supplies and media equipment in a mobile art studio and traveled to…
