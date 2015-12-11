Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Wood Pellet Industry In North Carolina

Image of wood pellets, which are causing an environmental controversy in North Carolina. Though the energy source is carbon neutral in theory, that's not always true in practice.
Wood pellets are causing an environmental controversy in North Carolina. Though the energy source is carbon neutral in theory, that's not always true in practice.

The wood pellet industry is booming in North Carolina, thanks in part to high demand from Europe. Power plants burn the wood product to create energy, but wood pellet companies are cutting down trees at a higher rate than anticipated, raising questions about whether the practice really is carbon neutral.

  This week, one of the major wood pellet companies, Enviva, announced it would give $5 million over 10 years toward environmental grants to protect bottomland forests.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the arguments for and against wood pellet production in North Carolina.

