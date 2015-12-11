The Wood Pellet Industry In North Carolina

The wood pellet industry is booming in North Carolina, thanks in part to high demand from Europe. Power plants burn the wood product to create energy, but wood pellet companies are cutting down trees at a higher rate than anticipated, raising questions about whether the practice really is carbon neutral.

This week, one of the major wood pellet companies, Enviva, announced it would give $5 million over 10 years toward environmental grants to protect bottomland forests.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC environment reporter Dave DeWitt about the arguments for and against wood pellet production in North Carolina.