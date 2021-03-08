-
Are wood pellets a renewable energy? In 2009, the European Union declared wood pellets a “carbon-neutral choice,” and in 2018 the EPA followed suit. Yet…
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) ends this week in Madrid. One of the primary goals was to iron out details of the Paris Agreement. Leaders from…
Burning wood pellets as a form of energy has been a growing trend since 2009 when the European Union deemed it carbon neutral and began to subsidize the…
A biomass fuel plant that processes tree scraps into wood pellets has some North Carolinians concerned about its potential environmental and health…
New research from N.C. State suggests harvesting wood debris after logging doesn't have a major impact on small animal populations.Wood pellets made from…
The wood pellet industry is booming in North Carolina, thanks in part to high demand from Europe. Power plants burn the wood product to create energy, but…
