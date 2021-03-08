Dave Dewitt

-
North Carolina public schools will open this fall with a mix of in-person and remote-learning options, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Individual…
-
A month after many North Carolinians witnessed little to no damage from Hurricane Dorian, one of North Carolina’s barrier islands is still desperate for…
-
A month after many North Carolinians witnessed little to no damage from Hurricane Dorian, one of North Carolina’s barrier islands is still desperate for…
-
Silent Sam fell to the ground Monday night, breaking through the dirt around its pedestal. Protesters cheered, and police, for the most part, looked on as…
-
Silent Sam fell to the ground Monday night, breaking through the dirt around its pedestal. Protesters cheered, and police, for the most part, looked on as…
-
Silent Sam, the controversial confederate monument that stood on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s campus is gone.Demonstrators initially…
-
Silent Sam, the controversial confederate monument that stood on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s campus is gone.Demonstrators initially…
-
The 2018 midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most important in recent memory, and much of what happens in November will be determined tomorrow…
-
The 2018 midterm election is shaping up to be one of the most important in recent memory, and much of what happens in November will be determined tomorrow…
-
Donald van der Vaart was North Carolina’s top environmental official under former Gov. Pat McCrory. When Gov. Roy Cooper took office, Van der Vaart…