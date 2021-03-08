-
Mavis Gragg never thought her work would “take her to the trees,” but that is where she has found herself. She grew up during the 80s in Black Mountain,…
-
Mavis Gragg never thought her work would “take her to the trees,” but that is where she has found herself. She grew up during the 80s in Black Mountain,…
-
A recently retired North Carolina State University professor capped his career with a prestigious international award.Dr. Ron Sederoff has been awarded…
-
The wood pellet industry is booming in North Carolina, thanks in part to high demand from Europe. Power plants burn the wood product to create energy, but…
-
The wood pellet industry is booming in North Carolina, thanks in part to high demand from Europe. Power plants burn the wood product to create energy, but…
-
Trucks carrying long logs stream into the wood pellet plant on the edge of Ahoskie all day, every day. The facility, owned by a company called Enviva, was…
-
Farmers gamble millions—sometimes tens of millions —of dollars on the weather every year. When they place their bets on crops and animals, they look at…
-
The Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests in western North Carolina play an integral role in the state’s environment and economy. For the first time in 20…
-
The Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests in western North Carolina play an integral role in the state’s environment and economy. For the first time in 20…
-
A new buyer has been added to the sales agreement for the 78,000-acre Hofmann Forest.N.C. State University plans to sell two-thirds of the property to an…