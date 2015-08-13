Insurers Ask For Premium Rate Increases On ACA Plans

The Affordable Care Act was designed to give more access to healthcare at lower costs. But the state’s largest health insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, has requested a rate increase of more than 34% for patients enrolled in the ACA plans.

The company says it needs the additional revenue to offset increasing costs. The request, along with increase requests from other insurers, will be considered by the North Carolina Insurance commissioner.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn about the latest.