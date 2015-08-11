Meet Marco Williams

Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.

Marco Williams is a filmmaker who is not afraid of telling stories that others don't want to tell.

He has produced more than a dozen documentaries exploring race, death, violence and the American psyche. His work has earned him an Emmy, a Peabody, and a litany of other documentary awards.

Williams is an arts professor at New York University’s Kanar Institute Tisch School of the Arts and served as the Lehman Brady Visiting Joint Chair Professor in Documentary Studies and American Studies at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received a 2014 Guggenheim Fellowship for his current project about black-on-black homicide.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Marco Williams about his life, career and creative vision.