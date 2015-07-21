Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What Makes NC Attractive For Business?

Image of Toyota Plant in Indiana. North Carolina was in the running to be the home of Toyota's North American Headquarters in 2014, but Plano, Texas won the bid.
Kurt Weber
/
Wikimedia Commons
North Carolina was in the running to be the home of Toyota's North American Headquarters in 2014, but Plano, Texas won the bid.

North Carolina was able to lure 47 new or expansion business projects to the state last year. The haul promises to bring more than 8,000 jobs and $1.4 billion in capital investment.

But the state recently lost the bids for a Volvo manufacturing plant and the Mercedes Benz U.S. headquarters.

So how's the state doing with economic development overall?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal’s Jason deBruyn about his recent report that examines the state’s win-loss record and the factors that influence where businesses decide to open up shop.

