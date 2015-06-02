From Convicted Felon To Fearless Civil Rights Advocate, The Story of Harry Golden

Harry Golden is no longer a household name in North Carolina, but at one point he was likely the most famous North Carolinian in the country. Golden was a Jewish-American writer who grew up in New York City’s Lower East Side in the early 1900s.

He spent his early years as a small-time stock broker but wound up in federal prison for investment fraud. He turned his life around after moving to the South, and landed in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1940. He founded his own monthly newspaper, The Carolina Israelite, and became a household name for his writings on race, religion and civil rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks to author Kimberly Hartnett about writing and publishing the first comprehensive biography of Harry Golden, “Carolina Israelite: How Harry Golden Made Us Care About Jews, The South, And Civil Rights” (UNC Press/2015). Hartnett reads from the book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight at 7 p.m.