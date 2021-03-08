Jewish Culture

-
In 2018, Sandra Lawson became the first openly gay, Black female rabbi in the world. But her path to rabbinical school was far from traditional. Lawson…
What does it mean to be Jewish in America? For some it is the observance of particular high holy days, while for others it is much more of a cultural…
The American South has influenced Jewish culinary traditions for more than 100 years. From combinations like pastrami biscuits to matzoh ball gumbo, the…
More than two million Soviet Jews were killed during the Holocaust, yet their lives and experiences are not well documented in Holocaust history.…
Harry Golden is no longer a household name in North Carolina, but at one point he was likely the most famous North Carolinian in the country. Golden was a…
