The State of Things

Preparing For A New North Carolina Coast

Image of geovisualization of potential inundation due to sea level rise in the Albemarle- Pamlico Estuarine System.
East Carolina University (Brent Gore, Matt Carey, Travis Hill and Michelle Covi)
A few weeks ago, the ocean washed away a 200-foot stretch of Highway 12 in Kitty Hawk.

It wasn’t destroyed by a hurricane or a Nor'easter. It was just another storm. Geologists say it is one more example of how life is changing along the North Carolina coast, thanks in part to the rising sea level. 

This month, WUNC aired a three-part series called The Changing Carolina Coast. It looked at how one town is planning to deal with sea-level rise, how sand is becoming a vanishing resource and the future of hurricanes.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dave DeWitt, WUNC environment reporter, about The Changing Carolina Coast series, which continues through Wednesday on Morning Edition.

Changing Carolina CoastOuter BanksHurricanesSea level riseKitty Hawk
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
