A Raleigh architecture firm will handle a $5.2 million renovation and rehabilitation of the Wright Brothers National Memorial visitors center and museum.…
North Carolina is one step closer to offshore wind turbines. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management - the federal agency that supervises offshore wind…
A few weeks ago, the ocean washed away a 200-foot stretch of Highway 12 in Kitty Hawk. It wasn’t destroyed by a hurricane or a Nor'easter. It was just…
North Carolina’s most recent Sea-Level Rise Report is the product of decades of tidal gauge data, computer modeling and hundreds of years of collected…
The state of North Carolina has many claims to fame, but there is likely none more popular or controversial than the slogan on the state license plate:…
