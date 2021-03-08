-
Host Dave DeWitt discusses efforts along the North Carolina coast to assess sea level rise and mitigate the impact of beach erosion.
Four Native American tribes on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast requested United Nations assistance this year to force action by the U.S. government on invading…
Orrin Pilkey was sounding the alarm about climate change and sea level rise long before the topics were part of public consciousness. As an early…
Historic cities and towns along the Southeastern U.S. coast have survived wars, hurricanes, disease outbreaks and other calamities, but now that sea…
A new study from an environmental advocacy group estimates North Carolina will face $35 billion in costs by 2040 to protect its coastal communities from…
North Carolina's inland cities could have an unforeseen influx of residents from the coast due to sea level rise. A report from the University of Georgia…
A report by the Union of Concerned Scientists reveals that 128 U.S. military installations could be threatened by rising sea levels.WUNC Military reporter…
When President Donald Trump visited a shipyard at Newport News, Va. this month, he told an audience of sailors and shipbuilders that the United States…