Changing Carolina Coast

A new paper focused on sea-level rise along the North Carolina coast largely backs up the findings outlined in the most recent draft report from the…
For a coastal geologist, a vibracore is like a time machine. As a generator vibrates a long aluminum tube, Professor Antonio Rodriguez and his two…
October is clearly not happy. And when a 250-pound loggerhead isn’t happy, caretakers at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center…
As you stroll out toward the end of the Rodanthe Fishing Pier, it is impossible not to notice that it’s not entirely straight.It goes a little bit up. It…
Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head is North Carolina’s most famous giant pile of sand—and the tallest natural sand dune in the eastern United…
A few weeks ago, the ocean washed away a 200-foot stretch of Highway 12 in Kitty Hawk. It wasn’t destroyed by a hurricane or a Nor'easter. It was just…
North Carolina’s most recent Sea-Level Rise Report is the product of decades of tidal gauge data, computer modeling and hundreds of years of collected…
North Carolina became forever known around the world as the state that outlawed climate change a few minutes after 11:30 p.m. on June 4th, 2012. That’s…