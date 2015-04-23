Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

DOJ Weighs In On Crime And Policing In Durham

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed racial discrepancies when it comes to gun-related violence in Durham. 

 The report released yesterday shows that from 2009 to 2012, the homicide rate for young black men in Durham was eight times higher than the national average.

Durham asked for assistance from the Justice Department after last year's report from the Durham Human Relations Commission found evidence of racial bias within the police department.

Meanwhile, a busy week at the legislature produces bills about more abortion regulations, political activity for public school teachers, and whether journalists or animal rights activists are allowed to secretly film illegal activity at private businesses.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the DOJ's report and the latest from the General Assembly.

