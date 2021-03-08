-
Police arrested four people on Thursday and removed wooden pallets blocking the street at a protest in front of a North Carolina police department.A group…
Do looting and property damage subvert the movement against police violence? Or do rubber bullets in response to material destruction expose law…
Images and video from Saturday and Sunday nights in Raleigh have ricocheted across the internet. Cameras captured heavily armored police and sheriff’s…
Some families like to ring in the New Year by shooting bullets in the air. But the Durham Police Department is asking people to hold their celebratory…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from January 25, 2016.Rosalynde Fenner has always been fearless. As a young kid growing up in Durham, she called cabs…
In an effort to increase police accountability, the Durham City Council has approved a plan to spend $1.4 million dollars to outfit police officers with…
Editor's note: This story is part of an occasional series on what area community leaders and residents are doing to balance "peace and pride" in their…
Durham Police officers disproportionately pulled over black male drivers during traffic stops from 2010 to 2015, and officers focusing on drug and law…