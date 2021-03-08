-
On Oct. 21, the District of Columbia hit a grim milestone for the year — 10 assaults with a firearm in one day. Data from the Metropolitan Police…
Grieving the loss of a murdered child is hard at any time. During the pandemic, it’s that much harder.
At 17, James Harris survived a double shooting that left his best friend dead. He's been struggling to make sense of life since then.
At 24, Bill Moore allegedly shot two 17-year-olds he didn’t know while seeking revenge after being robbed — and one died. That choice, police say, cost him his freedom.
Gun violence is back on the rise in North Carolina and around the country. After a lull during the stay-at-home orders, shootings surged over recent…
Is it easier to turn the other cheek while packing heat? Like the Vedas, Torah and Quran, the New Testament’s verdict on violence and self-defense is a…
The Durham chapter of an organization geared towards helping families of homicide victims is closing, despite the city's rising rate of gun violence.…
It can take as little as five minutes to bleed out. And depending on where you live, that may not give first responders enough time to get to you.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has created a special unit called the Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit in hopes it will pre-empt…