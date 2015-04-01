Bringing The World Home To You

Young Writers Merge Fact And Fiction In New Novel

1 of 8
The John Hope Franklin Young Scholars worked together to write and published a novel about a Durham teenager.
David Stein
2 of 8
The John Hope Franklin Young Scholars attended two retreats to develop their plot and characters.
David Stein
3 of 8
The John Hope Franklin Young Scholars attended two retreats to develop their plot and characters.
David Stein
4 of 8
The scholars reenacting scenes from John Hope Franklin's life. This one was of John Hope Franklin as a Boy Scout leading a blind woman across a busy Tusla street.
David Stein
5 of 8
The John Hope Franklin Young Scholars created cut-outs of their characters to help with the writing process.
David Stein
6 of 8
Hub visitors got to meet the characters, rearrange the plot, and add their comments.
David Stein
7 of 8
Hub visitors got to meet the characters, rearrange the plot, and add their comments.
David Stein
8 of 8
The John Hope Franklin Young Scholars used Google Docs so everyone could be working at the same time with Alexa Garvoille commenting on their work and posing questions in real time.
David Stein

More than 30 Durham Public School students recently published a novel that combines fact, fiction and illustration.

“Running For Hope” (John Hope Young Franklin Scholars Program/ 2015) is a creative attempt to explore the life story and impact of historian John Hope Franklin while documenting the modern-day challenges of growing up as a teenager living in a diverse community. It interweaves the fictional story of 9th grader Kendrick Parker with illustrated scenes from Mirror to America, an autobiography by John Hope Franklin. 

The 30 students are members of the John Hope Franklin Young Scholars program that aims to provide local teenagers with new ways of exploring history.The program is funded and run by Duke University through the Center for African and African American Research.

Host Frank Stasio talks to two young scholars who contributed to the book, Khari Talley and Eden Segbefia, and program facilitator Alexa Garvoille.

If you're interested in learning more about John Hope Franklin's contributions, you can attend a lecture tonight by Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, long-time collaborator with John Hope, co-author of the book From Slavery to Freedom, and head of the African and African American Studies Program at Harvard. She will be talking about John Hope's impact on American history. 

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio