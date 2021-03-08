-
Remote learning has been a challenge for many families, and that's certainly been the case for Stephanie Baker and her daughter in Durham.Ariana, 6, lives…
As educators become eligible for the vaccine, some school districts are reopening for in-person learning. The move is forcing families and educators to…
When the Durham Public Schools' board of education voted to remain in virtual learning for the rest of the school year, Rhiannon Giles' reaction was…
With no students in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, notes sent home by a teacher in a student's backpack are no longer an option. Emails and…
The gym at Lakewood Elementary in Durham was buzzing earlier this week with families coming to pick up math workbooks, hotspots and laptops on the…
As part of WUNC's Series "Unprecedented," Liz Schlemmer will report throughout this semester from Lakewood Elementary in Durham.The hallways at Lakewood…
Local school districts within North Carolina can choose to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidance on Plan B reopening — which includes remote and in-classroom…
In 2018, Durham mother Fatimah Salleh repeatedly listened to her son complain about his experience during in-school suspension, or ISS. The program is…
The Durham Board of Education has voted to make custodians Durham Public Schools employees once again. This means ending its contract with an outsource…