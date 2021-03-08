-
Some cities see summer jobs programs as part of a strategy to reduce gun violence. But the pandemic is forcing these programs to change.
Fewer teens are becoming lifeguards at local city pools.Raleigh has had to cut hours at its city pools because it's fallen 40 slots short of its hiring…
More than 30 Durham Public School students recently published a novel that combines fact, fiction and illustration.“Running For Hope” (John Hope Young…
Their goal is to make the world a better place 15 years from now. And the U.S. State Department listened to their ideas. But that doesn't mean they are oblivious to Justin Bieber and Gossip Girl.
New research shows that teenagers' brains aren't fully insulated, so the signals travel slowly when they need to make decisions. Neuroscientist Frances Jensen, who wrote The Teenage Brain,explains.
For this week's Sandwich Monday, we try 7-Eleven's latest creation, Doritos Loaded. They're a vaguely Doritos-shaped fried thing stuffed with cheese.
Lili Morales is a senior at Northern High School in Durham, N.C. As a part of WUNC's Youth Radio Project, she reports on the federal Deferred Action for…
Teens in North Carolina are using the term "thirsty" these days, and they don't mean that they need a drink. The term refers to a specific behavior - one…
Jamayah Parrish is a rising senior at Northern High School in Durham. As a part of WUNC's Youth Radio Project, she reports on teens who have found a way…