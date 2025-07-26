What to know about network coverage of women's soccer and the Euro Final

Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
During a week of urgent news, the administration has pushed a report on Obama and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. NPR Senior Political Editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin unpack the context and timing.