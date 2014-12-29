'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Anita Rao

As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year.

She discusses her favorite "Monday Meet" interviews: a conversation with drone expert and former fighter pilot Missy Cummings and an interview with former State Budget Director Art Pope. She shares excerpts from segments about sexual assault on college campuses, child labor in North Carolina tobacco fields, and busting poverty myths. She also takes us behind the scenes of the nonprofit oral history project StoryCorps.

Host Frank Stasio and producer Anita Rao look back at some of the highlights of The State of Things programming in 2014.

Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found at the links below: