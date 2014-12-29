Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'The State Of Things' Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Anita Rao

Jorge Valencia
As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year. 

She discusses her favorite "Monday Meet" interviews: a conversation with drone expert and former fighter pilot Missy Cummings and an interview with former State Budget Director Art Pope. She shares excerpts from segments about sexual assault on college campuses, child labor in North Carolina tobacco fields, and busting poverty myths. She also takes us behind the scenes of the nonprofit oral history project StoryCorps

Host Frank Stasio and producer Anita Rao look back at some of the highlights of The State of Things programming in 2014.

Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found at the links below:

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsProducer Favorites2014Look BackArt PopeDronesChild LaborCampus Sexual AssaultSexual AssaultSexual ViolenceMasculinityTechnologyAmerican PovertyPoverty MythsPovertyStoryCorpsStoryCorps Durham
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
