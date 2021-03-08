-
A longtime conservative donor and former lawmaker was picked Thursday to the state public higher education system’s Board of Governors by the…
-
Note: This program is a rebroadcast.The divide between America's top earners and the rest of the population is wide and getting wider. Many experts point…
-
Note: This program is a rebroadcast.The divide between America's top earners and the rest of the population is wide and getting wider. Many experts point…
-
For seven generations members of the Wallenda family have pulled off incredible tightrope performances.They've walked between skyscrapers, over Niagara…
-
Voters in North Carolina’s primary election this month will decide on a state plan to borrow $2 billion in bonds for investment in building and renovation…
-
Tom Ross was an unlikely UNC President from the outset. He had a long career as a superior court judge, with shorter stints as president of Davidson…
-
As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year. She discusses…
-
As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year. She discusses…
-
Gerry Cohen is probably the most important North Carolina politician you don't know.As a lawyer to the legislature, he worked in the General Assembly for…
-
Gerry Cohen is probably the most important North Carolina politician you don't know.As a lawyer to the legislature, he worked in the General Assembly for…