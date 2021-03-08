-
StoryCorps has been traveling around the country, collecting oral histories in person for years. The impact of COVID-19 means that the archival…
Administrators at Al-Iman School in Raleigh where Yusor Abu-Salha, Razan Abu-Salha and Deah Barakat studied elementary and middle schools are creating a…
Thousands of people gathered on the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill campus last night to remember three students who were shot to death on…
John Rice graduated from East Chapel Hill High School and went to college but he dropped out to join the Marines Corps. Rice insisted on infantry, and was…
Wendell Scott becomes the first African-American NASCAR driver to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday. Although Scott faced racism during his career, his son says he would never stop racing.
As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year. She discusses…
It all started in 1955 with a misprint in a Colorado newspaper and a call to Col. Harry Shoup's secret military hotline. Shoup played along with the tiny voice who called, and a tradition was born.