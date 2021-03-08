-
About three thousand undergraduate women start their college careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill each fall. By the time they…
The UNC-Chapel Hill Student Government held a town hall to discuss campus sexual assault, and what's being done to combat it on campus. It was a direct…
A new campus climate report shows that more than 20 percent of students surveyed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill experienced forceful…
Statistics show that one in three women and one in six men in the United States experience some form of sexual violence over their lifetime. The risk of…
The Daily Tar Heel, the student newspaper at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, requested public records from the university about sexual…
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill Linebacker Allen Artis stood on the steps of the Orange County courthouse with his lawyer and family Thursday…
The UNC football player accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student has a court date set for Sept. 29.UNC linebacker Allen Artis has been charged with…
The statistics about campus sexual assault are staggering: one in five women is assaulted during her time on campus, and the vast majority of these…