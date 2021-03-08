StoryCorps Durham

-
Legendary Blues Musician Captain Luke has entered hospice care and is now resting at his home in Winston-Salem. He was born in 1927 and grew up driving…
Pittsboro resident Kaye Lewy met her husband Edward 67 years ago. Kay was 14 years old and Edward was 16. They were high school sweethearts, until Kay…
As 2014 comes to a close, The State of Things producer Anita Rao takes a look back at some of her favorite segments from the show this year. She discusses…
When she was 20 years old, Lucrecia de la Torre left her home country of Guatemala and moved to the United States, eventually finding her way to Durham.…
In 1979, Bonnie Hacker became one of the first single parents to adopt a child in the state of North Carolina. Seven-year-old Erin moved in with Bonnie,…
American Brands closed the Lucky Strike tobacco factory in downtown Durham in 1987. It was still abandoned in 1995, when Jim Goodmon, President of Capitol…