Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.The retail giant is using…
With a loud whir and a whoosh, a fixed-wing drone slingshots out of a medical warehouse, zips through hazy skies at 80 mph, pops open a belly hatch and…
The Research Triangle has been chosen to host test sites where researchers will develop drone technology in rural and suburban settings.The wireless…
The state Transportation Department wants to hear from North Carolina residents about what they think of drones.The department's Division of Aviation has…
An app being developed by engineers at Duke University could help prison officials prevent drones from delivering contraband to inmates.A spokesman with…
A pioneering use of drones to fly blood samples across a North Carolina hospital campus launched Tuesday in the latest move to expand their roles in…
The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department is experimenting with drones to help lifeguards with water rescues.The department is testing equipment that allows…
One Marine in each rifle squad will be designated to fly small drones and run some of the Marines' expanding array of other digital devices.The Marine…
Across North Carolina, police departments in urban and rural areas are getting into the drone game. A statewide de facto moratorium on law enforcement…
