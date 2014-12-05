Immigration, Budget And Shutdown: Political Junkie Ken Rudin
Governor Pat McCrory joined 16 other state leaders in a lawsuit against the President over his executive action on immigration. The group contents Obama overstepped his authority. Republicans in Congress have threatened to shutdown the government over the policies.
And, across the nation, activists and political leaders respond to the police cases in Ferguson and Staten Island. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in politics around the state and country.