State Of Things News Roundup

North Carolina’s First District Representative G.K. Butterfield takes the helm of the Congressional Black Caucus. Meanwhile, at the state level Republicans vie for the House Speaker’s job. And the Asheville police chief accepts a retirement deal from the city government in the wake of controversy in the department, including accusations of retaliation. Host Frank Stasio talks with Geoff Bennett, Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News; Jorge Valencia, WUNC capitol reporter; and Jon Ostendoff, investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times about the week's news in North Carolina.