The State of Things

The State of Things Issues Table: Education

Thom Tillis and Kay Hagan
NC General Assembly/US Senate
/

    

As the midterm elections get closer, education is a prominent topic in North Carolina’s congressional races. 

Incumbent Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis have exchanged jabs in debates and attack ads about issues of teachers pay and the education budget. A similar set of conversations is playing out in legislative races throughout the state. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC’s education reporter Reema Khrais about the role that education is playing in the midterms, and then we continue our issues table conversation with experts: James E. Ford, a world history teacher at Charlotte’s Garinger High School and the 2014 North Carolina Teacher of the Year; Eric Guckian, senior education adviser to Governor Pat McCrory; and Jayne Fleener, the dean of the College of Education at North Carolina State University. 

The State of Things Education Education Funding Education Spending Higher Education Education Policy Education Reform Midterm Elections U.S. Senator Kay Hagan House Speaker Thom Tillis Congress North Carolina Legislature 2014 NC Election
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
