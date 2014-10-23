The State of Things Issues Table: Education

As the midterm elections get closer, education is a prominent topic in North Carolina’s congressional races.

Incumbent Senator Kay Hagan and challenger Thom Tillis have exchanged jabs in debates and attack ads about issues of teachers pay and the education budget. A similar set of conversations is playing out in legislative races throughout the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC’s education reporter Reema Khrais about the role that education is playing in the midterms, and then we continue our issues table conversation with experts: James E. Ford, a world history teacher at Charlotte’s Garinger High School and the 2014 North Carolina Teacher of the Year; Eric Guckian, senior education adviser to Governor Pat McCrory; and Jayne Fleener, the dean of the College of Education at North Carolina State University.