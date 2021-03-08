Midterm Elections

-
A fresh batch of state lawmakers were sworn in last week bringing with them sweeping changes to some North Carolina districts. Both Wake and Mecklenburg…
The midterms are next week, and President Trump is not shying away from controversy or attacks on members of his own party. Trump said he was considering…
BBC Radio reporter and producer Giles Edwards first came to North Carolina to look at the politics of voting access in 2014. It was one year after the…
Republican incumbent Tedd Budd and Democratic challenger Kathy Manning are in a tight and heated race to represent North Carolina's 13th Congressional…
The countdown to the 2018 midterms is on, and all seats in the North Carolina General Assembly are up for election. Democrats are hoping to secure wins in…
