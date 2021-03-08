2014 NC Election

-
Former Raleigh Mayor Tom Bradshaw requested a recount on Monday afternoon in his race for the North Carolina Senate against Republican John Alexander,…
Governor Pat McCrory says he's pleased with last night's Republican victories in both statewide and Congressional elections, although he told WUNC earlier…
Republican State House Speaker Thom Tillis defeated incumbent Senator Kay Hagan in one of the most-watched and most expensive races in the country.…
After sweeping all four open seats, Democrats now have full control of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.“It looks like we did it. The people of Wake…
North Carolina Republicans maintained their super majority in the state House and Senate after Tuesday night’s election, meaning they will continue to…
State voters passed a constitutional amendment that would give people accused of a felony a choice to have a judge hear their trial rather than a jury of…
This is our election night blog. Complete election results can be found here. 12:15 a.m.:Thom Tillis: "We didn't bend, we won. ... You all refused to lose…
Republicans needed to pick up just six seats in Tuesday's midterm elections to wrest control of the Senate. In the House, the key question was how big the GOP majority would be next year.
No, really. Some serious scientists collaborated with Facebook in 2010 and found that the app added 340,000 additional voters that election cycle.