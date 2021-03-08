Education Funding

-
The pair of COVID-19 recovery bills passed by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper provide broad relief and…
North Carolina's largest teacher-lobbying group will organize another march and rally this spring to seek higher school salaries and funding from the…
In the parking lot at East Cary Middle School, bus driver Auh-murel Wright walks down the aisle of her bus between rows of empty seats, checking the…
Earlier this month, 14 public school teachers were arrested outside of Gov. Pat McCrory's office after they linked arms and blocked a downtown Raleigh…
Lawmakers in the state House have renewed efforts to direct more money from school districts to charter schools.While school districts share most of their…
Rural areas of North Carolina are not seeing the benefits of the economic recovery that are apparent in places like the Triangle, Triad or Charlotte.The…
State Superintendent June Atkinson is asking lawmakers to consider a 10 percent raise for teachers across the board. Atkinson delivered her proposals to a…
Lawmakers pushed a bill through the Senate that would divert more money from school districts to charter schools.Under current law, school districts have…