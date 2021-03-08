-
Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan died unexpectedly at her home in Greensboro Monday after suffering from a prolonged illness. The former bank executive moved…
A little more than a decade ago, Thom Tillis was a resident of the town of Cornelius in northern Mecklenburg county. He wanted a bike trail near his…
As the midterm elections get closer, education is a prominent topic in North Carolina’s congressional races. Incumbent Senator Kay Hagan and challenger…
U.S. Senator Kay Hagan has called for a temporary ban on travel from countries in Africa affected by Ebola.The Hagan campaign released the senator's…
The race for North Carolina's senate seat is one of the hottest and most expensive in the nation. Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan and Republican challenger…
Wednesday morning, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was in Raleigh to support Republican state Speaker of the House, Thom Tillis, in his race for…
Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan squared off with her Republican challenger, North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis in their first senatorial debate…