Clergy Says ‘Labor Union’ Aren’t Bad Words

Some North Carolinians cringe at the phrase ‘labor union.’

In the right to work state, some opponents say unions cause harm to private businesses and do not benefit workers. This weekend in churches, synagogues and other holy places some clergy will talk about unions as part of a Labor Sabbath movement.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Labor Sabbath organizer Amy Laura Hall and two participants: Pastor Mark Rowden of the Savannah Missionary Baptist Church of Fayetteville and Rabbi Eric Soloman of Beth Meyer Synagogue of Raleigh.