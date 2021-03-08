-
He found his calling in a liberal college town, but no university degrees were needed for the fights Phil Cohen would go on to pick with union busters.…
It hasn’t been an easy sell for Charles French to convince his fellow colleagues in the Greensboro Sanitation Department to join the city’s first union.“A…
The Asheville nonprofit Just Economics has been pushing for local businesses to pay a living wage. Just Economics has calculated that individuals need an…
In 2008, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union and Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, NC reached an agreement to end a 16-year fight for better…
Some North Carolinians cringe at the phrase ‘labor union.’ In the right to work state, some opponents say unions cause harm to private businesses and do…
Across the country today, thousands of fast food workers are walking off their jobs to demand a living wage and the right to unionize. WalMart employees…
