Catholicism

-
It is probably hard to picture an event that would include the archbishop of New York, the Kardashians and Rihanna wearing a papal hat. But that eclectic…
-
It is probably hard to picture an event that would include the archbishop of New York, the Kardashians and Rihanna wearing a papal hat. But that eclectic…
-
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from June 1, 2017. Patricia Lockwood grew up in a Catholic family in the Midwest. But her family’s circumstances were…
-
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from June 1, 2017. Patricia Lockwood grew up in a Catholic family in the Midwest. But her family’s circumstances were…
-
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh will break ground on a new cathedral in January.The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is the principal church in the…
-
Some North Carolinians cringe at the phrase ‘labor union.’ In the right to work state, some opponents say unions cause harm to private businesses and do…
-
Some North Carolinians cringe at the phrase ‘labor union.’ In the right to work state, some opponents say unions cause harm to private businesses and do…
-
Catholic parishioners in the Raleigh Diocese can expect the ground to be turned on their new cathedral by the end of the year.Plans have been underway for…
-
There are so many Catholics in North Carolina these days, it’s hard to keep count. Those who are keeping count say numbers have jumped 300 percent in a…
-
Today, Pope Francis officially became the 266th Pope for the Catholic Church, and the first representative of the New World. The 265 men who served before…