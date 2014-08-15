Bringing The World Home To You

The Power of Stories In Events Like Ferguson

Stories shape how we think about ourselves and the world around us, and insights from science, history, and biology confirm that humans are storytelling animals. 

But how and why do stories motivate us to take action? And what is it about narrative that moves us in such a powerful way? The new book Narrative Politics (Oxford/2014) by Frederick W. Mayer explores these questions through looking at the intersection of stories and politics. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Mayer, professor of public policy, political science and environment at Duke University, about the myriad ways narrative inspires collective action. 
 

