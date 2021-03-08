-
In North Carolina, transparency over deaths in custody remains elusive, inconsistent.
How much does it matter to see people who look and identify like you in the media that you consume? In the new podcast "Being Seen" host Darnell Moore…
The price of local law enforcement is coming under increased scrutiny amidst nationwide calls to defund or abolish the police. Smoky Mountain News took a…
An employee at a North Carolina police department has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post about George Floyd, officials said…
Five former detention officers and a nurse at a North Carolina jail have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died last December, a…
Are protesters surveilling the police or vice versa? Law enforcement agencies use cell phone location-based data to identify and incriminate…
Three members of a North Carolina police department have been fired after a department audit of a video recording captured one of the officers saying a…
Where is the data on police violence? Every time a law enforcement officer uses a weapon, they submit a report justifying use of force. Police department…