Lawmakers Move Toward Compromises For Medicaid And Teacher Pay

Despite sluggish negotiations over the past two weeks, state lawmakers are taking small steps toward a budget deal.

The House and Senate are working on compromises for teacher raises and Medicaid spending. They are also considering ways to reform the Medicaid system, including treatment from managed care organizations.

Meanwhile, lawmakers passed a bill to review and possibly replace Common Core standards.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jessica Jones and WUNC’s education policy reporter, Reema Khrais, about the latest from the legislature.